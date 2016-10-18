The Ridgefield Press

David Francey cancels Sunday’s concert at St. Stephen’s

By The Ridgefield Press on October 18, 2016

David Francey

David Francey.

David Francey has cancelled his performance scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Stephen’s Church, Barbara Manners announced Tuesday.

The Canadian singer-songwriter was expected to close out the fall acoustic series at the Main Street church.

In his first few years on the music scene in Canada, he won two consecutive Junos (Canadian Grammy) for best roots and traditional album.

His fourth CD, Waking Hour, earned him not only his third Juno but also the grand award overall at the International Acoustic Music Awards, as well as first prize in the folk category at the John Lennon songwriting competition.

 

