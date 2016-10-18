The Ridgefield Press

By Frank Granito on October 18, 2016

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

Kevin Coleman and Donald Eng host Nutmeg Sports on the Tuesday, October 18 episode where they recap the weekend action in the FCIAC and update the season’s standings at the start of week 7.

Kevin and Don start the show looking at field hockey and volleyball scores from the weekend of Oct 14-17 and break down the playoff race heading into the final 2 weeks of the regular season.

After the break Kevin and Don come back and look at boy and girls soccer soccer scores from the weekend of Oct 14-17 and break down the playoff race heading into the final 2 weeks of the regular season.

 

Kevin and Don finish the show previewing tonight’s soccer match between cross town rivals Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe which will be live on the HAN Network at 7 pm. Warde comes into tonight’s game in the 8th and final playoff spot in the standings. Ludlowe is currently in 4th place leading 5th place Staples by only one point.

