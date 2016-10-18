Nobes, Sexton selected as firefighters of the year

Firefighter/paramedic Tim Nobes and volunteer Lieutenant Patrick Sexton have been chosen as this year’s Firefighter of the Year by the Ridgefield Exchange Club.

Each year in October, the Exchange Club honors a Firefighter of the Year from both the career and volunteer ranks.

“Tim Nobes was chosen for his inexhaustible dedication to helping with training, equipment and anything else that is asked of him,” Chief Kevin Tappe said.

The chief said that Sexton was chosen for his dedication to the training of new volunteer members, firefighter I & II courses and in assisting to establish the department Honor Guard.

Both members will honored locally by the Exchange Club at a dinner and awards ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Leir Foundation.

They will also be honored along with all of the winners throughout the state at a dinner on Thursday, Oct. 20, located at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.