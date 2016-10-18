Author funds plaque to remember volunteer firefighter Nate Bruckenthal

Nate Bruckenthal, a Ridgefield volunteer firefighter in the 1990s who was killed by a suicide bomber while deployed in Iraq in 2004, will be honored for his bravery and service this Veterans Day with a special plaque ceremony at fire headquarters on Catoonah Street.

Bruckenthal, who served in the US Coast Guard, died protecting those aboard his ship in April 2004.

He was the first Coast Guardsman killed in action since the Vietnam era. He received numerous medals and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

A local author, Katy Regnery, wrote a novel which included some references to Bruckenthal and the Ridgefield Fire Department.

As a recognition, she is donating a portion of her proceeds to the Ridgefield Fire Department to replace the flags and poles along Main Street.

She’s also funding the special plaque that will remember Bruckenthal and hang inside fire headquarters

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in the department’s upstairs classroom at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 11

Refreshments will be served and all are invited.

A Boy Scout troop color guard and the department’s own volunteer honor guard will participate and lead the attendees in the pledge of allegiance.

There will be a couple of short speeches, and Nate’s father will be in attendance.

“It would be nice to have a good showing for the generosity of Mrs. Regnery and also to honor a former member who gave his life in wartime,” Fire Chief Kevin Tappe said.