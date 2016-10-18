The Drive: The Giggling Pig talks art outreach for those with special needs

This week on The Drive with Denise DiGrigoli, entrepreneur and owner of The Giggling Pig, Hannah Perry, joins us with Laura Shevlin, the administrative service manager at The Giggling Pig. Hannah and her staff just won the Stevie Awards for Engagement/Happiness Team Bronze Award with outreach programs for people of all ages with a focus on adults with special needs.

Watch the show below:

Hannah immigrated from England to the U.S., with a knack for working with children with special needs and a passion for helping and giving them unique art experiences. Her journey has driven her to develop outreach programs for those with special needs, through the right mix of talented employees.

Laura shares how working in assisted living for 12 years, she was able to bring this new aspect to the Giggling Pig business. Giggling Pig is now grown into its second location and with a community outreach.

