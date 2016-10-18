The Ridgefield Press

A2 Salon celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cutting

By The Ridgefield Press on October 18, 2016 in Business, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

img_6489

First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Chamber of Commerce Board Member Jane Scarbrough from William Pitt Sotheby’s International Real Estate, A2 Salon owner Amanda Hine, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Zinzi, owner Amanda Kilcran and Maureen Kozlark, Board of Selectman.

A2 Salon, located 56 Danbury Road, celebrated its opening on Oct. 12 with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event.

For more information about the business go to www.amandasquared.com

