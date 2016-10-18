A2 Salon celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cutting

A2 Salon, located 56 Danbury Road, celebrated its opening on Oct. 12 with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event.
For more information about the business go to www.amandasquared.com
A2 Salon, located 56 Danbury Road, celebrated its opening on Oct. 12 with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event.
For more information about the business go to www.amandasquared.com
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877