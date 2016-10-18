The Ridgefield Press

Driver handcuffed after rollover accident near St. Mary’s cemetery

By Steve Coulter on October 18, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A vehicle turning right onto North Street early Tuesday morning struck a stone wall and flipped onto its side. — Macklin Reid photo

A vehicle turning right onto North Street early Tuesday morning struck a stone wall and flipped onto its side. — Macklin Reid photo

The Ridgefield Police Department handcuffed a male driver who’s vehicle was flipped over during a one-car accident on North Street  at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The man was in his late teens or early 20s and was given a field sobriety test before he was taken into police custody. It is unknown at this time whether or not he is a Ridgefield resident.

The rollover accident, which happened next to St. Mary’s cemetery, involved a black Honda that was driving up Copps Hill Road and turned right on North Street.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Tappe, the car grazed the stone wall along the cemetery, pulling out stones before flipping onto its side.

The vehicle damage was mild — no broken windshield, which Chief Tappe said suggested the driver wasn’t going too fast.

The fire chief reported that the man did not have to be extricated from the vehicle.

“He was out of the car when we got here,” Fire Chief Kevin Tappe said on the scene.

Ridgefield Autobody righted the flipped car. The Press captured that process in the above video. 

Public Services Director Peter Hill said the highway department would secure stones in the wall.

“We’ve got to push it back so it doesn’t fall down, pick up these stones,” he said. “It’s the cemetery’s wall.”.

 

Fire and police crews secure the scene of the rollover accident Tuesday morning on North Street.

Fire and police crews secure the scene of the rollover accident Tuesday morning on North Street.

Firefighters did not have to perform an extrication Tuesday morning at the scene of a rollover accident on North Street.

Firefighters did not have to perform an extrication Tuesday morning at the scene of a rollover accident on North Street.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield: State Exchange Club honors Officer Caswell
  2. Retiring firefighter Lt. Brian Jones reflects on a life-long Ridgefield career
  3. Police announce Cops & Cones partnership with Deborah Ann’s
  4. Fire Prevention Week starts Sunday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 18
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress