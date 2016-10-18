Driver handcuffed after rollover accident near St. Mary’s cemetery

The Ridgefield Police Department handcuffed a male driver who’s vehicle was flipped over during a one-car accident on North Street at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The man was in his late teens or early 20s and was given a field sobriety test before he was taken into police custody. It is unknown at this time whether or not he is a Ridgefield resident.

The rollover accident, which happened next to St. Mary’s cemetery, involved a black Honda that was driving up Copps Hill Road and turned right on North Street.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Tappe, the car grazed the stone wall along the cemetery, pulling out stones before flipping onto its side.

The vehicle damage was mild — no broken windshield, which Chief Tappe said suggested the driver wasn’t going too fast.

The fire chief reported that the man did not have to be extricated from the vehicle.

“He was out of the car when we got here,” Fire Chief Kevin Tappe said on the scene.

Ridgefield Autobody righted the flipped car. The Press captured that process in the above video.

Public Services Director Peter Hill said the highway department would secure stones in the wall.

“We’ve got to push it back so it doesn’t fall down, pick up these stones,” he said. “It’s the cemetery’s wall.”.