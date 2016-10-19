Police, prevention council team up for drug take back day Saturday

In partnership with Bissell Pharmacy and the Ridgefield Prevention Council, the Ridgefield Police Department is announcing their participation in a prescription drug take-back initiative to promote the proper disposal of medications.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., potentially dangerous, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications will be collected at Bissell Pharmacy located at 23 Governor St.

The take-back will be set up so that people wishing to dispose of medications will not have to exit their vehicles.

This service is free and completely anonymous.

All medications that are collected as part of this initiative are taken to an incineration facility by officers of the Ridgefield Police Department for destruction.

Prescription drugs that languish in medicine cabinets create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse continue to increase at alarming rates in the United States and studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, to include the family medicine cabinet.

Officers from the Ridgefield Police Department will be present at this event and all wishing to dispose of unused or unwanted medications are encouraged to attend.

As a reminder there is a drug take-back box located in the front lobby of Police Headquarters (76 East Ridge Rd). This take back box is available to the public 24 hours a day/365 days of the year and is also completely anonymous.

The Ridgefield Police Department would like to thank Bissell Pharmacy and the Ridgefield Prevention Council for taking part in this initiative and sharing the same commitment to keep this community safe