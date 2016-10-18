Wayne Collins, Xerox manager

Wayne Collins, age 77, of Ridgefield, Connecticut passed away on October 16, 2016 in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on November 16, 1938 in Scottsville, New York to Freeman and Doris Murphy Collins. Wayne grew up in LeRoy, New York and graduated from LeRoy High School in 1956. He joined the Army that same year and served for 3 years. During his final year of service, he was stationed in Alaska and enjoyed playing baseball. He received an honorable discharge in 1959, achieving the rank of Specialist 4th Class. After serving in the Army, he attended Alfred University in Alfred, New York where he received an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science in 1963.

Wayne began his career with Xerox at the corporate headquarters in Rochester, New York and 29 years later retired as their Global Sites Manager in Stamford, Connecticut. Following his retirement in 1994, he started his own successful business, Collins Quarters.

He married Sharon in 1962 in LeRoy, New York and was happily married for 54 years. Wayne was a member of the fraternity organization of Freemasonry and Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, mostly anything outdoors including hunting, fishing, hiking, bird watching and playing golf. He especially loved attending his children’s, and later, his grandchildren’s sporting events where he could easily be recognized by his “Proud Grandpa” baseball cap. He additionally found pleasure in taking his mother Sue on scenic drives. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman, Doris and Isabel (Sue) Collins and his sister Shirley. Wayne is survived by his spouse Sharon of Ridgefield; his son Tim (and Tricia) of Danville, California, daughter Chris of Riverside, son Terry (and Stephanie) of Ridgefield, and daughter Cindy (and Dan) of Cos Cob; his brother Bob of Florida; and his grandchildren Tyler, Corinne, Brett, Ryan, James, Sara, Kate, Evan, Henry, Lilly and Maggie and his many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Jesse Lee Memorial UMC (207 Main Street, Ridgefield, Connecticut) at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23,2016In lieu of flowers or gifts, please honor Wayne’s love of family by treating a member of your own family to dinner, drinks or ice cream. Alternatively the Collins family would like to recognize the loving care of Regional Hospice. Donations can be made to:Regional Hospice and Home Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810. Memo line: In memory of L. Wayne Collins