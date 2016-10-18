Police search for larceny suspects

The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating two males wanted for larceny, both of whom are reported to have unknown foreign accents.

According to a police press release, the incidents both took place on Oct. 11 — one at a Copps Hill Plaza business and another at a Main Street bank.

The first incident took place around 4 p.m. when the two men entered a business in Copps Hill Plaza and handed the clerk $500 in one hundred dollar bills and asked for $500 in $20 bills in return.

“The clerk provided the men with $500 in 20 dollar bills at which time they requested that the change be made in 50 dollar bills instead,”Capt. Jeff Kreitz said in the release. “The clerk advised the men that they were unable to provide the change in 50 dollar bills at which point the clerk handed back the $500 in one hundred dollar bills to the men and the men handed the clerk the 20 dollar bills.”

The report said the two men left the store, and a short time later the clerk realized that the men only handed back $340 in $20 bills.

The total loss in this incident was $160, Capt. Kreitz said.

Less than a hour later, a male entered a Main Street bank and handed a teller $3,600 in $100 bills and asked for $50 bills in return.

“The teller then handed the individual $3,600 in 50 dollar bills,” Capt. Kreitz said. “The individual then stated that he needed the change to be in five dollar bills not 50 dollar bills, which the teller stated he could not do. The teller then gave $3,600 in 100 dollar bills back to the individual who then handed the teller the 50 dollar bills.”

The report said that it was later determined that the male only handed back $1,900 in $50 bills to the teller.

Capt. Kreitz said that the total loss in this incident was $1700.00.

The department is requesting the public’s help in identify two persons of interest, Capt. Jeff Kreitz said in the release.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Ridgefield Police Department’s Detective Division at 203-431-2794 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 203-431-2345.