Girls soccer: Ridgefield gets 2-0 Senior Night win over Westhill

Like a college freshman back for Thanksgiving, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team was happy to return home.

Following two 1-0 road losses in two days last week — its first two setbacks of the season — Ridgefield defeated a skilled Westhill team, 2-0, on Monday night at Tiger Hollow.

The victory gave Ridgefield the inside track for the second overall seed in the fast-approaching FCIAC playoffs. The Tigers are now 11-2-0 and have 33 points, three more than Westhill, which is 9-2-3 and has 30 points. Unbeaten St. Joseph (11-0-1), which beat both Westhill and Ridgefield last week, is first overall with 34 points.

Not only did Ridgefield’s victory over Westhill end the brief two-game slide, but it also came on Senior Night for the Tigers.

“Tonight was really so special for me and for all the seniors,” said Alexandra Damron, who, along with classmate Katie Jasminski, had a goal and an assist for Ridgefield. “The rest of the team really worked hard for us and made sure we had a great night, and that brought us all together to fight for the win. I think we just came out knowing we had to win and there was no other option.”

The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead when Damron scored on an assist from Jasminski just two minutes into the contest.

Ridgefield applied more pressure in the opening half but could not capitalize. Clara Lerchi forced a save by the Westhill goalie; Jasminski (two) and Grace Franklin took shots that went wide; and Alyssa Bonanno sent a free kick over the crossbar.

Just over 14 minutes into the second half, the Tigers did grow their lead to 2-0, as Jasminski scored off an assist from Damron.

After Natalie Brassinga saw her shot saved by the Westhill keeper, the Vikings had a chance to cut their deficit in half. With 17:16 left in the game, a Ridgefield foul in the box gave the visitors a penalty kick. But Tiger goalie Julia Middlebrook made a save on the Westhill shot, preserving the two-goal advantage.

“Obviously, we’ve got a talented team and we have confidence, so it doesn’t matter if we’re home or away,” said Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding. “Despite this, tonight being Senior Night at home gave the girls lots of energy and comfort, and they performed.”

Notes: Middlebrook was credited with five saves in posting the shutout. Julia Gerber played the final minute in goal for the Tigers but did not face any shots.

Ridgefield scored on two of its four shots on goal.

Seniors on the Ridgefield roster are Molly Nethercott, Nia Pollard, Lucie Picard, Courtney Mitten, Damron, Jasminski, Bonanno, Brassinga, Franklin, Lerchi, Middlebrook, and Gerber.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.