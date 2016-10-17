Obituary: Beatrice N. Shilstone,

Beatrice Nickoll Shilstone, 94, of Redding, Connecticut, died on October 14, 2016, at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Beatrice was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1922 and was the youngest of three children. Beatrice is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Arthur Shilstone of Redding, Connecticut.

Other survivors include her sons, Jonathan Shilstone of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and William Shilstone of Bedford Corners, New York. Beatrice is also survived by her two daughters-in-law, Martha Cassidy Shilstone and Heide Rowe Shilstone, and her five grandsons, Timothy, Matthew, Robert, Chad, and Alec Shilstone.

Beatrice attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor of arts in history. She later earned a master’s in education from Western Connecticut State University.

Beatrice moved to New York City in 1947 to pursue a career in the fashion industry, first as an editor at Women’s Wear Daily and later as a clothing designer for Hadley Cashmere Sweaters and as an editor at Toby Associates. In 1953 she married artist Arthur Shilstone and they lived first in Greenwich Village, NY, then in Westport, CT; and finally in Redding, CT, where they have been active community members for fifty-nine years. After raising her two sons, she decided to embark on a new career in education and became a beloved teacher at Stadley Rough Elementary School in Danbury, Connecticut, where she taught fifth grade English and social studies for over twenty years.

Beatrice was active in many local organizations including the League of Women Voters, the Redding Ethics Committee and Danbury Children First which she helped found and where she served as a board member for many years. Beatrice was known to everyone as a stylish, warm-hearted and accomplished person. She was an expert gardener and an accomplished chef, and she loved to travel and entertain. Beatrice was a devoted friend and a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her many friends, former students, and, most of all, her family.

A memorial service is planned for November. For more information contact [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Danbury Children First, 83 West Street, Danbury, CT, 06810. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.

— by the family