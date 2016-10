The Prospector Theater is hosting its 10th film contest this month, with a special screening scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.

Films must be family-friendly and magic themed, and run one to four minutes.

Submissions should be emailed to [email protected]

The deadline to submit your film is Monday, Oct. 24 at midnight.

For more information go to www.prospectortheater.org/film-festivals/