EZ Junk Removal hosts clean up day at Ballard Green, Ridgefield Housing Authority

EZ Junk Removal workers stand outside the Ridgefield Housing Authority on Prospect Ridge earlier this month after hosting a clean up day for Ridgefield seniors.

EZ Junk Removal and T&J’s Moving & Hauling helped organize a volunteer cleanup day for Ridgefield seniors earlier this month.

The two moving businesses knocked on over 100 doors and remove stuff from both Ballard Green (25 Gilbert Street) and the congregate housing facility at 51 Prospect Ridge.

“It’s very fulfilling to clear out an area and have the customer say ‘wow!’ when you finish a job,” said Ezra Zimmerman, owner of EZ Junk Removal.

For more information, contact EZ Junk Removal at (203) 894-2005 or visit ezjunkct.com.

Chairs, filing cabinets and electronics were hauled away from Ballard Green earlier this month.

