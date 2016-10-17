EZ Junk Removal and T&J’s Moving & Hauling helped organize a volunteer cleanup day for Ridgefield seniors earlier this month.

The two moving businesses knocked on over 100 doors and remove stuff from both Ballard Green (25 Gilbert Street) and the congregate housing facility at 51 Prospect Ridge.

“It’s very fulfilling to clear out an area and have the customer say ‘wow!’ when you finish a job,” said Ezra Zimmerman, owner of EZ Junk Removal.

For more information, contact EZ Junk Removal at (203) 894-2005 or visit ezjunkct.com.