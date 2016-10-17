Japanese delegation to visit Ridgefield Montessori School

The Chairman of Jyuroku Yama Nursery School Yuno Institute will be in Ridgefield Tuesday, Oct. 18 to visit the Ridgefield Montessori School at 96 Danbury Road.

“Our nursery ‘Jyu-roku-yama’ was established in Kanagawa Japan in 2005,” said, Mr. T. Furuki, chairman of Yuno Institute, Jyuroku-Yama Preschool.

“Since then what we have believed important is that the children’s true ability should flower. In order to provide children with well-rounded nursing [Early Education] and education, our nursery teachers have always tried to extend their knowledge, skills and have good cooperation with children’s families,” he said. “However for the further advancement of our faculties I think we have still many things to learn from the countries which have historically appreciated the early education.”

The visit is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will include the chairman, as well as three executive staff from Jyuroku-Yama Preschool.

A local interpreter will be coming with the group.

For more information, the below is Yuno Institute preschool home page.

http://yuunoufukushikai.net/16yama/Juroku-Yama/index.html