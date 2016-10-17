Editorial: How Girl Scouts has changed my life

Recently, I was looking through some memorabilia from my last eight years as a Girl Scout when I realized how much the organization has done for me.

I joined in second grade. I remember the fun meetings and trips my two co-leaders always had for us. I have a photo of our excursion to Webster Bank, every girl showing off a new piggy bank, huge grins rimming their faces. I also remember my dedicated camping leader whose enthusiasm left me counting down the hours left of school until our weekend trips to Camp Candlewood. Her dedication taught me many skills and gave me a lifelong love for nature.

As I got older, my leaders helped me learn more about the world. We went to the State Capitol to meet our legislators and learn how the government functions. As Girl Scouts, we were encouraged to pursue our ambitions independently. In eighth grade, I earned my Silver Award by spending fifty hours on a sustainable project that would benefit my community. I built a skunk hutch that I donated to a wildlife rehabilitation center. It was an unorthodox choice, but I learned that if you are passionate about something, make it a reality. I took my love for animals to help the cause.

Last year, I was one of six Girl Scouts who met with U.S. Senator Blumenthal to discuss which woman should be on the future $10 bill. Shortly after, the senator held a press conference and I spoke to the media about our choices. It was a great opportunity for me to share my belief on the topic, and gave me confidence to speak out, whether in small groups or on TV.

Now, as a sophomore, Girl Scouting continues to push me to achieve my best. I was voted in as Ridgefield’s youngest delegate ever to Girl Scouts of Connecticut. My current co-leaders are helping me narrow down ideas for my Gold Award project, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

All of my amazing mentors have changed my life. They have introduced me to new interests that I don’t think I would have discovered without them. The opportunities my leaders have opened to me have made me a leader. Girl Scouting and the leaders offer an environment for girls to discover their own passions and goals, be confident, and take action in their communities.

Many view Girl Scouting as a fun option for younger girls –a place to color, sing, and help local communities. While that all is true, people often don’t realize the importance Girl Scouting can have on older girls. If I had left Girl Scouts, it would have taken me years longer to understand the purpose of taking action. Being a Girl Scout volunteer can change a girl’s life. I know it has changed mine for the better.

To learn more about being a Girl Scout volunteer, visit gsofct.org.

The following editorial was submitted to The Press and was written by Cecilie Johnsrud.