Letter: Thank you for supporting my medical practice in Georgetown

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the people of Redding and the surrounding area for their support of me as I retire after 34 years of medical practice in Georgetown.

This has been a wonderful and supportive community in which to work, live and raise my family.

The Western Connecticut Medical Group chose to relocate the Georgetown Arbor Medical Group office to Wilton. I ultimately decided that I did not wish to relocate with the practice.

My wife, Dr. Claudia Gruss, will continue to practice internal medicine and the specialty of gastroenterology in the Arbor Medical Group office in Wilton.

Eric B. Einstein, M.D.

15 Deacon Abbott Lane