St. V’s SWIM Across the Sound hosts 21st annual Breast Cancer Luncheon

St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound will host its 21st annual Breast Cancer Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport.

New York Times best-selling and critically acclaimed author Ann Leary will speak at the luncheon, which will begin with a silent auction at 10 a.m., followed by a Champagne Lunch at noon. Joining her will be Corrine Edgar of Southport, a breast cancer survivor who has benefited from the support services offered by the SWIM.

All donations raised will be used to fund programs to increase access to mammography and prevention services for women at risk in the community.

Tickets are $125 each. Table sponsorships (10 seats) are available for $1,500.

To purchase tickets, contact St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation at 203-576-5451 or visit swimacrossthesound.org/BCL2016.

