A night of intrigue at the Lounsbury House

The Lounsbury House will be seen unlike it ever has been before Friday, Oct. 28.

The Lounsbury House will host a “Night of Wonder and Intrigue” Friday, Oct. 28, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at its location on 316 Main Street.

The evening will include fire eaters, acrobats, fortune tellers, and much more.

There will be a food — by forks and fingers — as well as a signature cocktails, wine and craft beer.

In addition, the Community Center will have a fundraising speakeasy whiskey bar.

Tickets are $85 per person. Costumes are optional.

Call 203-438-6962 for more information or email [email protected]

 

