Ridgefield Chorale fall concert to benefit Tyler Clementi Foundation

The Ridgefield Chorale’s fall concert, Being HUMAN Being KIND, will be presented at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium.

Artistic Director Daniela Sikora invites resident to a concert celebrating kindness and the strength of the human spirit, featuring the world premiere of the complete Tyler’s Suite — a piece produced by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, in memory of Tyler Clementi.

Purchase tickets online www.eventbrite.com/e/being-human-being-kind-tickets or at Ridgefield Music, or at the door ($20/adults; $15/seniors and students).

About

The Ridgefield Chorale, a popular music singing group whose 70+ members hail from Fairfield County Connecticut and Westchester County New York, is known for its vocal excellence. With a unique repertoire that ranges from Broadway to movie scores, from swing and Latin rhythms to contemporary gospel and spirituals, the Chorale delivers two major concerts a year and a holiday concert.

While no auditions are necessary to join the Chorale, many of the singers are seasoned musicians; others just love to sing, and everyone derives enormous pleasure performing. Members benefit from Director Daniela Sikora’s inspiring rehearsals and extraordinary talents as a music educator. Her practice MP3s, customized by voice part, help members master the music. During rehearsals, we learn how to breathe and blend, how to perfect rhythms and how to interpret the music. And, we have a good time!

Through our Chorale connections, we channel our passion for singing to lift spirits and provide hope through song. As a not-for-profit vocal group, we are a community resource, performing at a variety of events throughout the year. As individuals, we volunteer our time and talents at many organizations and associations in Ridgefield and beyond. Chorale members are a passionate bunch – passionate about what we do and how our volunteerism can make a difference in peoples’ lives.

If you love to sing and you value an artistic outlet in your busy life, you may want to attend rehearsal and see for yourself: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in Ridgefield. We typically rehearse August through May. For more information, send an email to [email protected] or call toll free, 1-877-815-5635.