Annette Bonswetch, a Ridgefielder new to the upcoming Woman’s Club Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, discovered her talent for recycling old sweaters into new items quite by accident.

A few years ago, she drew her father-in-law’s name for their family’s annual gift exchange.

He had often complained to her of cold hands due to a medical condition. Recalling that she had accidentally “felted” an old sweater, (by washing in too hot water), she decided to make a pair of mittens for him from the fabric. For extra warmth and softness, she added a lining of cashmere, and, as they say, the rest is history. Her business, “Luscious Green”, was born!

The gift proved to be a big success, giving her the inspiration to create a product line of women’s mittens; later she added felted and cashmere hats. The insulating property and softness of cashmere is well-known and accounts for its popularity; that, combined with the natural warmth and water-repellent qualities of felted wool, have attracted local shoppers over the past few years. Annette’s mittens and hats are carried at Audrey Road on Bailey Avenue in town and elsewhere, and will be offered locally at the Guild of Artists Holiday Sale. As they are only partially machine-sewn, all finishing is done by hand, and they are often adorned with vintage buttons, which Annette collects.

Come see her artful display of these 100% wool, cashmere lined mittens and hats, sure to chase the chill from your hands and heads in the days ahead.

The 46th Annual Craft Fair of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at East Ridge Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will feature 100 crafters selling a variety of goods, from clothing to wooden items, ceramics, jewelry, holiday décor and Art, in addition to a selection of gourmet foods. Admission is $8, children under 12 free. Lunch/snacks will be available. All proceeds to benefit area charities and the Woman’s Club Scholarship fund.