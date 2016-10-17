Fire chief: Limekiln Road fire started in closet

The house fire that shut down part of Limekiln Road Sunday night started in a fire floor closet, according to Fire Chief Kevin Tappe.

The fire marshal has determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.

“Ashes from a wood stove were improperly discarded,” Chief Tappe said.

There is fire and heat damage to the first floor of the home, as well as smoke damage to its second floor, Chief Tappe said.

The chief told The Press Monday morning that a senior woman lives alone at the home, and that she smelled smoke in the house.

She found the fire and evacuated the home, calling 911.

“Occupant has relocated with relatives,” Chief Tappe said.

There were no reported injuries.

The blaze kept firefighters on the scene for more than three hours Sunday, Oct. 16, and crews from Georgetown and Wilton were called in to assist.

The blaze started in the rear of the house and forced the police department to close down part of Limekiln Road, north of Lee Road.