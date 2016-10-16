Fire crews still working on Limekiln Road house fire

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe has told The Press that members of the Ridgefield Fire Department remain on the scene at 91 Limekiln Road trying to extinguish a house fire that started around 7:30 p.m.

The blaze started in the rear of the house and forced the police department to close down part of Limekiln Road, north of Lee Road.

The fire required help from the Georgetown and Wilton fire departments.

The damage to the home is unknown yet.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene.

For more updates check back in at www.theridgefieldpress.com