The Ridgefield Press

Fire crews still working on Limekiln Road house fire

By Steve Coulter on October 16, 2016 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe has told The Press that members of the Ridgefield Fire Department remain on the scene at 91 Limekiln Road trying to extinguish a house fire that started around 7:30 p.m.

The blaze started in the rear of the house and forced the police department to close down part of Limekiln Road, north of Lee Road.

The fire required help from the Georgetown and Wilton fire departments.

The damage to the home is unknown yet.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene.

For more updates check back in at www.theridgefieldpress.com

Related posts:

  1. Heart-safe town
  2. Ridgefield: Class in CPR at firehouse in May
  3. Fire chief: Midrocks home ‘half destroyed,’ blaze started in basement
  4. Firefighters rescue Mastiff from attic hole

Tags: ,

Previous Post Mozart’s Don Giovanni and Bolshoi Ballet The Golden Age at The Ridgefield Playhouse
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress