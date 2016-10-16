The in-the-field actions of Sgt. Brian Durling and Officer Shawn Murray earned them the Ridgefield Police Department’s Exceptional Service Award on Oct. 12.

According to Capt. Jeff Kreitz, Sgt. Durling received the award for what he did on the afternoon of June 26.

“Sgt. Brian Durling was dispatched to an individual in cardiac arrest at a local gym,” Capt. Kreitz wrote in a Facebook post. “Upon his arrival, he observed CPR being performed on an unresponsive male by an individual already present at the scene. Sgt. Durling instructed the individual to continue CPR while he hooked up his automated external deliberator (AED).”

The AED advised Sgt. Durling to administer a shock to the unresponsive male.

“After administering the AED, Sgt. Durling began CPR on the individual until Ridgefield Fire Department personal arrived on scene,” the post said. “As the result of the actions of those on scene, Sgt. Durling and Ridgefield Fire Department personnel, the individual survived.”

As a result of his actions during this incident, Sgt. Durling also received the Heartsaver Hero Award from the American Heart Association.

Officer Murray

On June 11, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Officer Shawn Murray was on the Route 7 expressway in Brookfield when he observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

“The vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of travel and almost struck Officer Murray’s vehicle,” Capt. Kreitz wrote. “Officer Murray turned his vehicle around, activated his lights/siren and was able to stop the wrong way driver.”

The driver was subsequently arrested by the Connecticut State Police for DUI.