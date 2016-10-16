Third annual Joy of the Arts fashion show to benefit Ridgefield Playhouse

A limited number of tickets are available for the third annual Joy of the Arts Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lounsbury House, located at 316 Main Street.

Hosted by JoyRide Cycling and Fitness Studio, Fairfield County’s popular boutique studio founded and owned by Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz (Westport residents), this fun community fundraising event will include a fashion show, raffles and silent auctions, food from Ridgefield’s 109 Cheese and specialty cocktails. All proceeds will benefit the Arts for Everyone program at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Female JoyRide instructors and avid riders will model the latest fashion athletic and leisurewear from Jade, a store in New Canaan owned by Maxine Berg, a Wilton resident. Models will also wear jewelry by Felice Designs and shoes by Matt Bernson, a Westport resident who also recently opened a boutique in the same town. Two male instructors will model gear fromRhone, a New Canaan-based men’s fitness line. Adam Broderick Salon in Ridgefield will style the models’ hair and makeup. Gallo Ristorante in Ridgefield will host an after-party.

All proceeds from the Fashion Show will benefit the Arts for Everyone program at The Ridgefield Playhouse, an outreach program that donates tickets to families from low income areas, other non-profit organizations, and Title 1 schools who cannot afford to purchase tickets to Arts in Education shows that supplement their curriculum.

Last year, the program distributed more than 2,000 tickets to shows. For more information about the Arts in Education program, please visit: http://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/arts-in-ed/

“We are so appreciative to be the beneficiaries of this year’s fashion show! I love that this is such a great community-wide event, benefiting an outreach program that allows everyone to experience the arts,” said Allison Stockel, Executive Director of The Ridgefield Playhouse. “Through our Arts for Everyone outreach program, we have been able to bring Title 1 schools to see curriculum-based shows for free and donate tickets to social services so that people can experience great holiday shows for free. We’ve also been able to donate tickets to other non-profits, including organizations that support cancer patients who need a reprieve from going through chemotherapy and organizations that deal with enriching the lives of those with developmental disabilities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Alison Stockel and celebrate with the Ridgefield community to raise money for this important program,” said Hochhauser. “We can’t wait to cheer on our instructors and riders as they walk the runway for a wonderful cause.”

The JoyRide instructors-turned-models are Amanda Grant (Ridgefield), Cindy Tamburri (Weston), Anne Stauff (Wilton), Tricia Buffardi (Weston) and Jared Marinelli and Adam Keller (both Redding).

The eight JoyRiders who will model are Ridgefield residents Debbie Haughney, Caitlin Madhoun, Andrea Minardi and Allison Stockel and Wilton residents Kelly Lowry, Dana Nickel, Kristy Snyder and Tammy Ward.

In addition to the fashion show, the event includes raffle and silent auctions. Allison Stockel and the Ridgefield Playhouse have donated four experiences or items to the silent auction, including 10 tickets to “A Night of Comedy Gold with comedian Judy Gold and friends” hosted by Christine O’Leary, a backstage party and a meet-and-greet with the comics. She is also donating a signed guitar by the Gin Blossoms, a signed guitar by the Bangles and a signed microphone by Colbie Callait. As part of the raffle items, JoyRide will donate a private cycling party for 44 friends at the Ridgefield studio.

JoyRide co-founders Hochhauser and Lorenz founded JoyRide more than five years ago with a strong focus on high-end fitness classes, positive motivation and inclusivity. Not only has JoyRide become a popular fitness destination with studios in Westport, Darien, Ridgefield and Wilton, it has become a significant part of these communities.

Riders find the culture of JoyRide to be more than exercise: it’s a culture of strong community, paying it forward, supporting one another and spreading joy. By hosting events and cycling fundraisers and organizing fundraising teams, JoyRide has raised more than $600,000 for charitable causes and organizations that are close to riders’ hearts.

Tickets cost $50 and are available for sale on the JoyRide web site. No tickets will be sold at the door. http://www.joyridestudio.com/ridgefield/events

About JoyRide

JoyRide Cycling Studio is Fairfield County’s premier fitness boutique dedicated to calorie-torching, endorphin-surged and high-energy indoor cycling and strength training classes. JoyRide’s exclusive training method combines core elements of Pilates with high-quality indoor cycling to maximize cardiovascular benefits and burn calories.