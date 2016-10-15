Football: Trinity holds off Ridgefield in 38-33 win

The Ridgefield High football team needed a few more minutes.
Despite scoring the game’s final 19 points, the Tigers were unable to overcome a big fourth-quarter deficit Saturday afternoon, losing to Trinity Catholic, 38-33, in Stamford.
The loss stopped Ridgefield’s two-game winning streak and gave the Tigers a 3-2 record at the halfway point of the regular season.
Trinity, which improved to 2-3, appeared headed for a stress-free triumph. When Jonmichael Bivona scored on an eight-yard sweep less than a minute into the final period, the Crusaders held a seemingly insurmountable 38-14 lead with 11:06 to play.
But Ridgefield nearly climbed out of the ditch. On their ensuing possession after Bivona’s touchdown, the Tigers went on an 11-play drive that ended with quarterback Greg Gatto scoring from two yards out. A missed two-point try left Ridgefield trailing, 38-20, with 8:41 left.
The Tigers then forced a Trinity punt and took over on their own 36-yard line with 5:40 remaining in the final quarter. Ridgefield quickly moved to the Trinity 10, and Gatto connected with Shane Palmer on a touchdown pass. Another missed two-point conversion attempt made the score 38-26 with 5:08 to go.
After each team turned the ball over on downs, the Tigers once again held Trinity and got the ball back with under two minutes left. Gatto then found Collin Lowe in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Petros Papadopoulos kicked the extra point, trimming Trinity’s lead to 38-33.
But the Crusaders got the ball back with 47 seconds to play and were able to run out the clock.
“I want these guys to play as good as they are, and we took a step backwards today,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan. “Having the Trumbull game under our belt (a 46-33 comeback victory in the season opener), we thought we could come back, which we did, but we were just short. We have to tighten up our defense. We gave up some big plays.”
Ridgefield began the game promisingly. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Tigers drove down the field and went ahead, 7-0, as Gatto ran in from five yards out and Papadopoulos added the extra point.
Three personal-foul penalties on the Ridgefield defense then allowed Trinity to prolong its first offensive series and get on the board with a 20-yard field goal. “That’s ridiculous,” said Callahan. “You can’t march a team down with three personal fouls and give them a field goal.”
Ridgefield then got inside the Trinity 10-yard line before getting stopped on a fourth-down play and turning the ball over. The Crusaders capitalized, using a 54-yard pass play from quarterback Nick Granata to Gerardo Gonzalez to set up Granata’s four-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Svrcek and take a 10-7 lead with 7:50 remaining in the half.
The advantage quickly grew to 17-7 when linebacker Christopher Ciacciarella scooped up a fumbled handoff exchange between Gatto and Palmer and ran 52 yards for a Trinity touchdown.
Ridgefield responded on its next possession, as Gatto put the final touches on a seven-play drive by running six yards for a touchdown. Papadopoulos booted the extra point, leaving the Tigers trailing 17-14 with 3:04 left before halftime.
Then came a momentum crusher. Granata connected with a receiver for a 53-yard pass, leading to Nick Melia’s seven-yard TD run with just 28 seconds left in the period. The extra point extended Trinity’s lead to 24-14 at the break.
The Crusaders got the only points of the third quarter when Granata threw a pass into the flat to Bivona, who sprinted into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.
Bivona’s eight-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter stretched Trinity’s lead to 38-14 before Ridgefield’s rally made the final 11 minutes interesting.
“They (Trinity) were physical,” said Callahan. “They play a very physical, punch-you-in-the-face game. We knew that, but we thought physically we could match up.”
In his third game replacing injured starter Drew Fowler (shoulder-joint sprain), Gatto was a bright spot for the Tigers. The junior completed 25 of 43 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 57 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought Gatto played terrific,” said Callahan. “Other than one bad [handoff] exchange … Gatto had a very, very good game.”
Notes: Chris Longo had eight receptions for 124 yards, while Lowe hauled in four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown and Matt Lombardo caught six passes for 64 yards.
Palmer ran for 54 yards on 15 carries and had three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.