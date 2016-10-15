HAN On Demand: Wilton vs. St. Joseph football

The Wilton Warriors visit St. Joseph’s Dalling Field’s to take on the Cadets in the HAN-FCIAC Football Game of the Week. You can watch the game live at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
The game’s video player will be embedded here before kickoff. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser.
Before the game begins, watch FCIAC Tailgate, HAN Network’s live pre-game show, at 12:15 p.m., with Frank Granito, Kate Czaplinski, and Kevin Coleman. Tailgate features guests from the St. Joseph’s — including teachers, students and football players and coaches before they take the field. Frank and the crew will also announce the winners of this week’s HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week vote, brought to you by Runner’s Roost in Darien.
Wilton (3-1 overall and in FCIAC) comes into Saturday’s contest in third place in the FCIAC’s East Division. St. Joseph (3-1, 2-1 in FCIAC) is a half-game back in the East Division. You can see the complete FCIAC football standings here.
How to watch
The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600. The stream usually starts 10 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin. Frank Granito and crew join you five minutes before the contest begins. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed for the latest updates.
It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TVand Google’s Chromecast.
