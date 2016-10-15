St. Joseph knocks off Ridgefield girls soccer team

After starting the season with 10 straight victories, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team suffered its second loss in two days on Friday.

Coming off a 1-0 road loss to New Canaan on Thursday, the Tigers fell by the same score to unbeaten St. Joseph on Friday in Trumbull.

For Ridgefield, the two games were eerily similar. New Canaan’s lone goal came with just under 12 minutes gone in the first half; St. Joseph’s lone goal came with just over 12 minutes gone in the first half.

Despite the setbacks, first-year Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding remained bullish on his team, which had risen to 28th in the latest SIMA Fab 50 Girls national rankings

“One-hundred percent,” said Golding, when asked if he was still confident in his squad following Friday’s game. “Obviously, these two games are not the result we wanted, but both times we were on the road and battled and competed hard.”

St. Joseph, which lost to Ridgefield, 2-0, in last year’s FCIAC championship game, took a 1-0 lead with 12:17 gone in the opening half. Jessica Mazo’s free kick got past the Ridgefield backline and found Lindsey Savko, who put her shot past Tiger goalie Julia Middlebrook.

Ridgefield’s best chances came during the first half. Less than three minutes into the contest, Alex Damron took a shot that forced a sliding save from St. Joseph goalie Veronica O’Rourke. Then, with just under 25 minutes elapsed, Damron sent a free kick just over the top of the Cadets’ goal.

St. Joseph (11-0-1) protected its lead in the second half, limiting the Tigers to just one shot on goal (from Emma Jacobson), which O’Rourke saved in the 48th minute.

“It was a great game, great environment,” said Golding, whose team is now 10-2. “These close games only make us a better team.”

Notes: For the first time this season, Ridgefield was held to no corner kicks.

Middlebrook finished with six saves and O’Rourke had four saves.

The Tigers will get another test on Monday when they host Westhill at 6 p.m. Westhill is 8-1-3 this season, with its only loss coming earlier this week to St. Joseph by a 2-0 score.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.