Block party at Giralometti Plaza to support breast cancer awareness

By The Ridgefield Press on October 14, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

b2r-bc-benefit-party-depot-1476459176

Merchants and businesses in the Giralometti Plaza are joining forces to raise funds and awareness for self exams for early detection during National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Join Bach to Rock at our tent for *LIVE MUSIC* beginning at 12pm for free face painting, snow cones and cotton candy.

Bring the kids to the bounce house sponsored by SDSS Kung Fu and Orchid Massage Spa will be providing free chair massages.Buy a pink “Hope-Love-Faith” or a black “Real Men Wear Pink” $5 bracelet to raise funds for Ann’s Place, a compassionate care center that provides free services to cancer patients and their families.Buy a $5 raffle ticket and enter to win one of many prizes donated by Giralometti Plza businesses including:

~Complete Fender acoustic guitar from Bach to Rock

~$30 gift card to Joy of Movement

~Mani/pedi from Gloss Nails by Heather

~Free haircut from Christian’s Salon

All funds raised from raffles and bracelet sales will go to Ann’s Place. This event is sponsored by Party Depot of Ridgefield.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

