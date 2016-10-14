Operation Fuel prepares for winter heating season

Although the frigid weather is still several weeks away, Operation Fuel is prepared to help Connecticut’s most vulnerable households with energy assistance this winter.

Operation Fuel held its annual Energy Assistance Conference Wednesday in partnership with Eversource Energy, UI, SCG and CNG. Along with Operation Fuel and staff from the utilities, the conference was attended by fuel banks from throughout Connecticut and representatives from several state agencies.

The annual statewide energy assistance conference focused on the availability of energy assistance and various programs that the utility companies have to help lower-income households manage their energy expenses this winter. Operation Fuel’s statewide network of 103 fuel banks will begin taking applications on December 1.

“We want to make sure that every vulnerable Connecticut household gets the help they need this winter. Families and individuals with low and fixed incomes often have difficulty keeping up with the expense of heating their homes, keeping the lights on and still being able to afford food, medicine and other basic needs,” pointed out Brenda Watson, Operation Fuel’s Director of Community Programs.

Operation Fuel is a private, nonprofit program that provides emergency energy assistance year-round through its fuel banks to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis.

Operation Fuel has received the highest rating possible from Charity Navigator, which is one of the nation’s leading charity evaluators. For more information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org. Donations also can be sent to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT. 06106.