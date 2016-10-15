“I Want You to Want Me”: Cheap Trick to invade Ridgefield Playhouse Nov. 1

With smash hits “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me”, “Dream Police” and “The Flame” among many others, Cheap Trick has become part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock ‘n’ roll!

The iconic band returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse and Pepsi Rock Series on Tuesday, November 1 at 8 p.m. Ranked No. 25 in VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock — Robin Zander (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), and Tom Petersson (bass) are just as strong today as they were when they formed together in 1973. In April 2016, Cheap Trick released their first album in five years, “Bang, Zoom, Crazy….Hello,” and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – ticket holders can visit Gallo Ristorante (5 Grove Street, Ridgefield) and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine with your entree or Little Pub (59 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield) will serve FREE glass of house wine or draft beer with your entree when tickets are presented. Cheap Trick is a featured artist of media sponsor 99.1fm WPLR.

For tickets ($110 | $150 UPGRADE M&G Package available), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.