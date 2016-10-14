Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to take Playhouse stage Nov. 13

Native Hawaiian Jake Shimabukuro is a ukulele virtuoso and composer whose music combines elements of jazz, blues, funk, rock, bluegrass, classical, folk, and flamenco. His fast and complex finger work has taken this stringed instrument – that traveled with Portuguese immigrants to Hawaii – and mixed both modern and historical influences to create a sound that’s uniquely his own but still firmly grounded in Hawaiian tradition.

The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ingersoll Auto Group World Music Series, and Pepsi Rock Series presents Jake Shimabukuro on Sunday, November 13 at 8 p.m. Before the show, fans can enjoy a free wine tasting in the lobby courtesy of The Wine Group/Benziger Family Winery! In his brand new tour, Jake has a new setup for his electric ukulele that gives him access to new sounds and timbres that he hasn’t incorporated before. Fans can hear him perform new material as well as new arrangements of old songs. Songs fans can look forward to hearing include a ukulele and bass duet of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – and a ten-minute version of “Dragon,” which utilizes a looper, analog echoes, finger tapping, and heavy metal distortion.

Accompanying Shimabukuro on tour will be longtime bassist Nolan Verner. They will perform songs from Jake’s most recent albums, Live in Japan (2015) and Travels (2015), favorites from his 15-year career, and several songs from his latest album Nashville Sessions. Make it a great night out – visit Southwest Cafe (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entree when you show your ticket! Media sponsor is 90.7fm WFUV.

His first album of all original songs, Nashville Sessions is one of Jake’s most adventurous, multifaceted and engaging recordings yet. At the suggestion of his manager, Jake went into a Nashville studio this past January to jam with two top Nashville session players, Jake’s bassist Nolan Verner and drummer Evan Hutchings. “At first I was hesitant,” Shimabukuro admits.

“‘We’re just going to go in and jam? Really? With nothing prepared?’ I never dreamed we would leave the studio six days later with a full album.” The result is one of the boldest and most unique ukulele records ever made, and one that will touch the heart of Jake Shimabukuro’s fan base while enticing new listeners from all across the musical spectrum. No wonder Rolling Stone called him “one of the hottest axemen of the past few years [who] doesn’t actually play guitar.”

For tickets ($50), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.