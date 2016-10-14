Back in action, Ridgefield goes for third straight win Saturday

Coming off a bye week, the Ridgefield High football team will try to extend its winning streak to three games — and get a measure of revenge — when it plays Trinity Catholic this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Stamford.
The Crusaders (1-3), who also were off last week, handed Ridgefield one of its two losses last season, beating the Tigers, 26-21, in Ridgefield.
For the third straight game, the Tigers, who are 3-1 this season, look to be without starting quarterback Drew Fowler. Fowler, a senior, suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Ridgefield’s 41-21 loss to New Canaan and did not play against or Norwalk.
“He’s improving every day,” said Callahan about Fowler, who is sidelined with an AC joint sprain. “He’s gone from throwing tennis balls to softballs to small (youth) footballs, but he probably won’t be ready for this week.”
That means junior Greg Gatto will make his third consecutive start against Trinity. Gatto struggled (three interceptions) when he came off the bench against New Canaan but was impressive in the wins over Ludlowe (49-13) and Norwalk (43-0). He completed 15 of 24 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns against Ludlowe and seven of 15 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown against Norwalk. Gatto also ran for two scores in the latter contest.
“With all the increased reps, he’s doing much better,” said Callahan about Gatto. “He also did a nice job running the ball against Norwalk, knowing when to read the play.”
Offensive linemen Jenner Hagele, Michael Turner, Matt Tarantino, Rob Scialo, Chris D’Entrone, and Liam Begos also excelled against Norwalk, allowing just one sack and opening holes for senior Shane Palmer, who ran for 151 yards on 12 carries. The line gets a boost with the return of senior center Dan Behnke, who missed the first four games with a shoulder injury.
After allowing 74 points in the first two games, Ridgefield’s defense has surrendered just 13 points in the last two contests. The Tigers held Norwalk to 187 yards of total offense, pitching a shutout.
“That was a great job by the defense,” said Callahan. “Our linebackers (Patrick Lang, Alex Cali, Noah Isaacson, Tony Macchia) are very physical. They set the tone.”
Sophomore Jackson Mitchell, who began the season as a wide receiver, was moved to defensive end against Norwalk and responded with three tackles, including the Tigers’ only sack of the game.
“He has a lot of speed and tenacity,” said Callahan about Mitchell. “On one play he missed the quarterback and then got up and ran him down.”
Callahan said his defense figures to be busy stopping the run against Trinity.
“They have an old-fashioned I formation,” said Callahan. “They are not a spread team; they are a big, physical team with one of the best running backs in the league.”
The reference was to senior Jonmichael Bivona, who has gained 315 yards on 57 carries (5.5 yards per carry) in Trinity’s first four games. Bivona is the focal point for a Trinity offense that has attempted just 61 passes so far this season.
“We need to contain him (Bivona),” said Callahan. “We know he is going to get the ball.”
Notes: Trinity’s three losses have come to New Canaan (20-6), Greenwich (41-20) and Trumbull (24-14). The Crusaders’ one win came in a 52-28 triumph over Norwalk.