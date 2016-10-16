Author William McEachern to discusses third novel

Author William McEachern is returning to Ridgefield to introduce his third novel, New Caledonia: A Song of America. This is the second in a trilogy continuing the story of James MacEachern who flees Scotland after the Battle of Culloden and emigrates to America. In the colonies, James walks the Great Wagon Trail. The story follows James’ adventures during the French and Indian War and the American Revolution.

Mr. McEachern, the brother of Ridgefielder, Margo McEachern, will speak at several locations on varied topics. He will talk about Matthew: At The Toll Gate in Capernaum at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the First Congregational Church.

His illustrated talk, Caledonia to Carolina: The Migration of Scots Along the Great Wagon Road will be presented in the Garden House of Keeler Tavern Museum at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 and at the Ridgefield Men’s Club at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the First Congregational Church.

Finally, the author will speak about, How George Washington Started the French and Indian War at the Rotary Club of Ridgefield Sunrise at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Lounsbury House, and at the evening Rotary Club of Ridgefield at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, also, at Lounsbury House.

Since retiring from a 37-year career as a tax attorney in Florida, McEachern has pursued his passion for history and writing. To lend authenticity to his novels, the author travels extensively.

His first novel, Casting Lots, won critical acclaim with reviews from Kirkus, Blue Ink and Clarion. The author is married and has three children.