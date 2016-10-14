The Ridgefield Press

The Language School: Where language has no limits

By The Ridgefield Press on October 14, 2016 in Business, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

312a2311-e26c-40ad-af56-4daae8b30635

The Language School (TSL), located at 158 Danbury Road, Suite 6, is excited to announce its Open House at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 19.

“Grab a glass of wine and enjoy ethnic cuisine while you meet our esteemed language instructors and enthusiastic students,” the school wrote in an invitation to new users

TLS offers customized language courses to perfectly fit client needs and availability.  

Its native speaking instructors teach on site or at your place of business, catering  to all ages in more than a dozen languages.

Please join TSL on Oct. 19 and find out how customized language instruction can help you advance.

Please RSVP if you are going to attend by Monday, Oct. 17.

Related posts:

  1. Fairfield County Bank donates $25,000 to Sturges Park
  2. Whip Blow Dry Bar to open Oct. 1
  3. Library director to retire at year’s end
  4. Three businesses plan meet and greet

Tags:

Previous Post Back in action, Ridgefield goes for third straight win Saturday Next Post Beatrice Schilstone, 94
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress