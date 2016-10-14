Barlow Mountain cuts ribbon on handicap-accessible playground

Barlow Mountain Elementary School held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 16 to celebrate the grand opening of the new ADA compliant Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten playground.

The new playground, a joint project between the Town of Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Dept. and a Barlow family was installed over the summer and includes new handicap accessible swings, improved surfacing & sandbox and sun shades. Pictured here from left to right are Barlow Mountain pre-K and Kindergarten staff members along with Sarah Weirsman, Elementary Supervisor at Barlow Mountain Elementary.