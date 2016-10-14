The Ridgefield Press

Barlow Mountain cuts ribbon on handicap-accessible playground

By The Ridgefield Press on October 14, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, Schools · 0 Comments

playgroundribboncutting-7

A picture from the September ribbon cutting at Barlow Mountain.

Barlow Mountain Elementary School held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 16 to celebrate the grand opening of the new ADA compliant Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten playground. 
The new playground, a joint project between the Town of Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Dept. and a Barlow family was installed over the summer and includes new handicap accessible swings, improved surfacing & sandbox and sun shades. Pictured here from left to right are Barlow Mountain pre-K and Kindergarten staff members along with Sarah Weirsman, Elementary Supervisor at Barlow Mountain Elementary. 

Related posts:

  1. Believe in Brooke: Finding peace with DIPG
  2. Believe in Brooke run raises $85,000 for Children’s Brain Tumor Project
  3. Farmingville to celebrate news playground next Thursday, Oct. 13
  4. Parent workshops at library to instill resilience in the ‘selfie generation’

Tags: , ,

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 14 Next Post Old Timers awards ceremony: William Van Orman, golfing great
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress