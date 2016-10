Got unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs?

You’re in luck — the Ridgefield Police Department and Ridgefield Prevention Council is sponsoring a prescription drug take back day at Bissell’s Pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 22.

For those who can’t make it, there’s also a permanent medication drop off box in the lobby of the Ridgefield Police Department that’s open for unused or expired prescription medication anytime.

For more questions, call 203-438-6531.