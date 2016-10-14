A Day in the District: German language program at RHS

The process of adding and removing classes from the Ridgefield Public School curriculum is done with the utmost care and concern for the students and community. We hope this edition of “A Day in the District” offers some insight into the recent decision to cut the German Language Program from Ridgefield High School’s schedule effective the 2017-2018 school year.

The state requires that all students receive at least two years of foreign language study and, in general, most competitive colleges require at least two years of foreign language classes in high school. RHS currently offers 4-year language programs in French, Latin, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin, and German. Unfortunately, due to steadily decreasing enrollment in German classes over the last few years, the district can no longer justify the expense of retaining a German teacher, even on a part-time basis.

The many years of success the German Language program at RHS enjoyed is a tribute to the teachers and students who participated in the program. Many of those students went on to study or work in Germany, made life-time friendships through the exchange program, and continued their study of German into college. Many of our community members spoke to that success at the recent Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Monday, September 26.

Despite the past success of the program, enrollment in German classes has been fluctuating over the past 10 years. The addition of Mandarin in 2005 and the elimination of the German program in the middle schools 3 years ago, also due to declining enrollment, are most likely the reasons for this. As classes failed to reach capacity, RHS was forced to move from two full-time German instructors to one part-time instructor this year. With the numbers decreasing even more, it has become necessary to plan for elimination of the position next year. As a publicly funded institution, RHS must utilize taxpayer dollars wisely, and at times that requires the elimination of programs to make financial room for classes that are in demand.

Dr. Stacey Gross, principal of RHS, explains, “The RHS schedule is built based on state and graduation required courses and then solely around student requests. While that often leads to the addition of more sections of some courses and the introduction of new courses it also, sadly, leads to the closure of other classes. When students are no longer choosing one class, i.e., German, they are choosing to instead take other courses for which staff must be hired. The process is truly one of the most special characteristics of how the Master Schedule is built here and is very responsive to student interests.”

The system outlined by Dr. Gross works to invigorate the process of developing new learning opportunities for our students. Some examples of positive results produced by the master schedule include additional AP courses, business courses, art courses, science research, and reading courses. The addition of new courses recommended by students, teachers, or changing graduation requirements also leads to changes in the scheduling process.

For parents and students, understanding the process of how classes are selected is key to the opportunity to effect changes to the master schedule in the future. Classes must be utilized to justify the expense and the school must be able to find that educator who is willing and able to teach the subject within the pay and time guidelines the enrollment dictates. The challenge is particularly evident when a teaching position requires specialized knowledge beyond the standard class offerings such as is the case with German.

In 2015, enrolled German students were advised that the lowering enrollment rate meant that the program was likely to be cut if more students did not enroll in 2016 and to consider this as they made their language choice. As the initial enrollment numbers came in for 2016, it was obvious that the program would have to be reduced as expected and eliminated for the 2017-18 school year. Beginning German students were notified over the summer and, with advisory support, selected an alternate language.

Dr. Gross attended the BOE meeting and listened to the many speakers who opposed this decision. She and her team have spoken with many students and parents over the last few years about this issue as well as prior to making the final decision. For everyone involved, “this was a difficult decision but one that I hope you now better understand.”

Supporters of reinstating the German language program were effective in making their voices heard and as a result the BOE will discuss this further at its November 14th meeting. Parents and students who are concerned with how the cancellation of the German program might affect their future prospects are encouraged to meet with their school counselors.

Editor’s note: The following piece was shared with The Press by Ruth Feldman, who serves as the communications coordinator for Ridgefield Public Schools.