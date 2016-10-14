The Ridgefield Press

Lounsbury House to host Family Day next Sunday, Oct. 23

By The Ridgefield Press on October 14, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

A poster for next weekend's Family Day at the Community Center.

A poster for next weekend’s Family Day at the Community Center.

The Lounsbury House at the Community Center is asking for residents to join in on a free afternoon of fun, games and art inspired crafts Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m.

According to the Community Center’s weekly column that runs in The Press’ print edition, an array of activities will be offered from Ridgefield’s downtown retailers and other talented residents.

Activities include live music, sports zone center, autumn and nature themed crafts, photo booth style lab, hair styling station, pumpkin search, face painting, magician, bounce house and more.

The Ridgefield Police Department will also be on site providing free car seat safety checks.

Food trucks will offer tasty lunch and treat options. Families are guaranteed a fun-fulfilled afternoon. Admission is free and food is available for purchase.

The Lounsbury House at the Community Center is located at 316 Main Street.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield: Adam Broderick offers scholarship at gala
  2. Whip Blow Dry Bar to open Oct. 1
  3. ROAR unveils plans for Very Scary Furry Scurry walk/run
  4. Library director to retire at year’s end

Tags: ,

Previous Post Fall in Love: A downtown family day Next Post Connecticut lacrosse star battling ALS
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress