Lounsbury House to host Family Day next Sunday, Oct. 23

The Lounsbury House at the Community Center is asking for residents to join in on a free afternoon of fun, games and art inspired crafts Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m.

According to the Community Center’s weekly column that runs in The Press’ print edition, an array of activities will be offered from Ridgefield’s downtown retailers and other talented residents.

Activities include live music, sports zone center, autumn and nature themed crafts, photo booth style lab, hair styling station, pumpkin search, face painting, magician, bounce house and more.

The Ridgefield Police Department will also be on site providing free car seat safety checks.

Food trucks will offer tasty lunch and treat options. Families are guaranteed a fun-fulfilled afternoon. Admission is free and food is available for purchase.

The Lounsbury House at the Community Center is located at 316 Main Street.