Rams upset Ridgefield girls soccer team, 1-0

Perhaps the Ridgefield High girls soccer team was caught looking ahead.

One day before its anticipated showdown with St. Joseph — a rematch of last year’s conference championship game — the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday.

Braeden Dial’s goal with just under 12 minutes gone in the opening half accounted for all the scoring as host New Canaan stunned Ridgefield, 1-0, at Conner Field.

Although the game was the first of a challenging stretch — three contests in five days — for the Tigers, it also looked to be the easiest. New Canaan entered the game with a modest 4-3-4 record and had yet to beat an opponent with a winning record. The Rams’ three losses came against teams (Darien, Ludlowe, Trumbull) that Ridgefield had beaten by a combined score of 8-0.

The Tigers, meanwhile, came into Thursday’s contest with a spotless 10-0 record, ranked second in the state (behind Glastonbury) and 28th nationally, and awaiting Friday’s match with fellow unbeaten St. Joseph in Trumbull.

But Dial’s early goal, which came on an assist from Julia Ozimek, held up, as Ridgefield was unable to get any of its season-low five shots on goal past New Canaan keeper Kendall Curtin.

The silver lining for the Tigers is that they return to the field tomorrow and have a chance to quickly re-establish themselves as the FCIAC’s top team by beating St. Joseph (10-0-1), which is now the last undefeated team in the conference.

Notes: Alexandra Damron, Alyssa Bonanno, Kathryn Barlow, Grace Franklin, and Clara Lerchi each had one shot on goal for Ridgefield.

Keeper Julia Middlebrook finished with five saves for the Tigers, who are now 10-1.

Each team had five shots on goal, while Ridgefield had seven corner kicks to four for New Canaan.