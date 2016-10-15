The Ridgefield Press

Tucker’s cat book in program Oct. 19

By The Ridgefield Press on October 15, 2016 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Abigail Tucker — Ross Douthat photo

Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common and Keeler Tavern Museum are presenting an author talk with Ridgefielder Abigail Tucker who will discuss her book, The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World.

The program will take place at the Keeler Tavern Museum Garden House on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

Tucker, a correspondent for Smithsonian magazine and a lifelong cat lover, decided to investigate how this tiny creature came to acquire such stature. As big cat populations struggle to survive, the domestic house cat, “the lion’s little jester of a cousin,” is taking over the world, she says. Tucker talks to breeders, activists, and scientists who have dedicated their lives to cats.

For more information or to register: ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

