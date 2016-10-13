Larry Stevens to open for The Yardbirds in Ridgefield

Rocker Larry Stevens will share the stage with the legendary band The Yardbirds on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Ridgefield Playhouse. With a string of hits including For Your Love and Heart Full of Soul, The Yardbirds endures as a musical icon of the British invasion era. Stevens kicks off the show at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge. Tickets to the show are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Stevens, who performs regularly across the East Coast, has shared stages with an extensive list of chart-topping national acts, including Huey Lewis and the News, Gin Blossoms, Kenny Rogers, The Doobie Brothers, Foreigner, Kenny Loggins, America, and many others. His original music has caught the attention of New York Post columnist Cindy Adams and The Aquarian’s John Pfeiffer. Stevens’ latest EP, Heart on Fire, was recorded with assistance from Eric Fritsch (Sheryl Crow) and includes such notable musicians as Steve Bowman and Keio Stroud joining in on several tracks. On his previous CDs he teamed up with such artists as Liberty Devitto (Billy Joel), George Small (John Lennon) and Muddy Shews (Southside Johnny).

For information about Larry Stevens, visit larrystevens.com.