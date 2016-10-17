The Ridgefield Press

Rotary Club makes Ann’s Place grant

From left, Robert Herber (Rotary), Jeff Beekman (Ann’s Place), Rainer Gonet (Rotary), Paul Fitzpatrick (Rotary), and Roselyn O’Brien (Ann’s Place).

Ann’s Place in Danbury is the recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Rotary Club of  Ridgefield.

“Ann’s Place does not charge for its cancer support services, so donations like this help to ensure that people diagnosed with cancer, and their families, get the support they need through our individual counseling, cancer support groups, and wellness programs. As a measure of how important a donation like this is, consider that $2,500 represents the costs of group counseling for one year — for 30 people. And $1,000 equals individual counseling for one year for four people,” said David Deschenes, Ann’s Place marketing and communications consultant.

