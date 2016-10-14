Folk rocker Amy Speace returns

Folk rocker Amy Speace will return to Ridgefield for the first time in a couple of years to perform on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. for the Acoustic Celebration at St. Stephen’s North Hall.

Over the last 10 years, she has performed in CHIRP park concerts and at Acoustic Celebration. Now living in Nashville, she is part of a female trio called Applewood Road, also the name of its first release.

Possessing a commanding voice, a distinctive melodic sensibility and an uncanny knack for nailing complex emotions in song, singer-songwriter Amy Speace “is a folk-rocker … with a smart style that balances wry humor with openhearted honesty,” said Nashville Scene.

“She’s got that rare gift for telling tales … with utter simplicity,” said Barry Mazor of The Village Voice.

Speace’s first release on Wildflower Records, Songs for Bright Streets had the Village Voice and Billboard singing her praises and her next, The Killer in Me, also received kudos. Afterward came Land Like a Bird and most recently, That Kind of Girl, which has been called her “finest yet” by many critics.

Tickets available online at acousticcelebration.org for $20; tickets at door, $25.