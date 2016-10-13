The Ridgefield Press

Artist Guild’s walk and talk is Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Happenings, This Weekend & Coming Up · 0 Comments

Megan Garbe of Fairfield won best in show at the 39th annual juried exhibition for her painting, Turkey, and will be on hand at the Guild of Artists Sunday.

 

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will host another installment of its Walk & Talk series this Sunday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the gallery barn on Halpin Lane. Four artists exhibiting in the 39th annual juried show will discuss their artwork and their process of making it. The event is free and open to the public.

Artists who will be on hand are Megan Garbe of Fairfield, who won best in show for her painting, Turkey; Amy Kaplan of Westport, who created a resin sculpture, Sky Pieces; a graphite artist, Mark Schnapper of Westport, who created a portrait of Anna; and Brian Williams from Newtown, who created a wood construction piece, Agincourt.

Chelsea gallery owner Kathryn Markel was the guild’s juror for the exhibition.

The show opened on Sept. 24 with a reception and award presentation. Best in show went to Megan Garbe for her painting, Turkey; first place to Chris Perry for his book sculpture, 161 Ripples: Downpour; second place to Dora Tomulic for her mixed media/acrylic on canvas, Hidden Characters; and third place to Jennifer Coyne Qudeen for her mixed media piece, The Red Boat #2. Honorable mentions were awarded to Frances Ashforth for her water-based monotype, Water Study 41; Michael Brennecke, for his oil painting, Rappahanock; Debbie Smith for her porcelain horsehair raku, Porcelain in Motion; and Karen Vogel, for her mixed media piece, Cross Fit.

The exhibition continues through Sunday, Oct. 23.

