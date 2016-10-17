David Francey closes Acoustic season

Canadian singer-songwriter David Francey will close the fall season of Acoustic Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4, at St. Stephen’s North Hall, 351 Main Street.

Francey has been called one of the best songwriters working in Canada. His songs are stories of ordinary people told in a simple but eloquent manner. His voice is rich and melodious.

In his first few years on the music scene in Canada, he won two consecutive Junos (Canadian Grammy) for best roots and traditional album.

His fourth CD, Waking Hour, earned him not only his third Juno but also the grand award overall at the International Acoustic Music Awards, as well as first prize in the folk category at the John Lennon songwriting competition.

Francey hails from Scotland and immigrated with his family to Toronto when he was 12. His roots shine through in his voice and add charm to his singing and storytelling. His wry humor and astute observations combined with his openhearted singing style have earned him a loyal following.

Tickets in advance are $20 at acousticcelebration.org; remaining tickets will be

sold at the door beginning at 3:30 Sunday and will be $25. For more information, go to davidfrancey.com