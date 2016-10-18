The Ridgefield Press

Reynolds & Rowella a top regional workplace

By The Ridgefield Press on October 18, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

Frank Rowella

Frank Rowella

 

Reynolds & Rowella, a Ridgefield and New Canaan accounting and consulting firm, has been named a top regional workplace by Workplace Dynamics of Exton, Pa., in partnership with Hearst Connecticut Media.

“This is an award that reflects on our culture of integrity and inclusiveness,” said managing partner Frank Rowella. “The firm’s partners are very proud of the Reynolds & Rowella staff. They demonstrate diligence and enthusiasm in so many ways, so that we can reach out to others, particularly our clients and communities.”

An invitation to participate was sent to 874 public, private, nonprofit, and governmental organizations in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties. Results were sorted by company size, with Reynolds & Rowella qualifying for the small company category and placing No. 10 on a list of 25 companies with between 35 and 100 employees.

Related posts:

  1. Reynolds and Rowella offers compliance service
  2. Ridgefield: Olkoski becomes CPA
  3. Reynolds & Rowella employees volunteer at nature center
  4. Reynolds & Rowella: Top accounting firm

Tags:

Previous Post Artist Bernard Perlin’s life explored in Schreiber’s new book
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress