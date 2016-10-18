Reynolds & Rowella a top regional workplace

Reynolds & Rowella, a Ridgefield and New Canaan accounting and consulting firm, has been named a top regional workplace by Workplace Dynamics of Exton, Pa., in partnership with Hearst Connecticut Media.

“This is an award that reflects on our culture of integrity and inclusiveness,” said managing partner Frank Rowella. “The firm’s partners are very proud of the Reynolds & Rowella staff. They demonstrate diligence and enthusiasm in so many ways, so that we can reach out to others, particularly our clients and communities.”

An invitation to participate was sent to 874 public, private, nonprofit, and governmental organizations in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties. Results were sorted by company size, with Reynolds & Rowella qualifying for the small company category and placing No. 10 on a list of 25 companies with between 35 and 100 employees.