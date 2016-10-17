Jennifer Collins joins Cramer & Anderson

Jennifer Collins of Ridgefield has joined the law firm of Cramer & Anderson as a partner.

“I’ve always represented people in their fights against unresponsive companies and government. I’ve never represented big companies,” said attorney Collins, whose principal practice areas are personal injury, workers’ compensation, and Social Security disability.

She was the founder and managing member of Collins & Associates LLC in Danbury and has been a licensed attorney in private practice since 1998. She will be based in the firm’s Danbury office.

“I represent people who have been injured or otherwise are in dire straits and going through a difficult time,” said Collins.

Collins is also a state of Connecticut judicial branch magistrate who presides over small claims matters and motor vehicle infractions. She has experience with juvenile law, having been contracted by the state to engage in child protection work, and with probate law.

She had been a candidate for probate judge for the Northern Fairfield County Probate Court but withdrew from this November’s election to concentrate on her law practice.

Before founding Collins & Associates in 2010 she was a partner at Guendelsberger, Collins, Henry & Guendelsberger in New Milford, and was an associate at that firm from 1998 to 2003.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Fairfield University in 1994 and a law degree from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, in Washington, D.C., in 1997.

Collins lives in Ridgefield with her husband and children, where she volunteers in the public schools and supports nonprofits, including the Prospector Theater. She also runs 5Ks such as Run Like a Mother to support the Molly Ann Tango Memorial Foundation. She may be reached 203-744-1234 or [email protected]