The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Historical Society annual meeting

By The Ridgefield Press on October 15, 2016

 

The annual meeting of the Ridgefield Historical Society will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Scott House on 4 Sunset Lane at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Parking is limited at the Scott House.

