Ridgefield Historical Society annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Ridgefield Historical Society will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Scott House on 4 Sunset Lane at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Parking is limited at the Scott House.
The annual meeting of the Ridgefield Historical Society will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Scott House on 4 Sunset Lane at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Parking is limited at the Scott House.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877