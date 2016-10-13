Computer classes starting soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education include:

Microsoft Office Skills – Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Intro., (Oct. 17, 24 and Nov. 7; 6 to 8 p.m.; $122); iPad 1 (Oct. 19; 7 to 9 p.m.; $44) and iPad 2 (Nov. 2; 7 to 9 p.m.); iPad and iPhone Photography (Oct. 19; 1 to 3 p.m.); Word Basics for Beginners (Oct. 20; 1 to 3 p.m.); Excel Intro (Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Nov. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.); Picasa (Nov. 2; 1 to 3 p.m.); Windows 10 (Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to noon); iPhone Basics (Nov. 3 and 10; 1 to 3 p.m.); Excel Intermediate (Nov. 3 and 10 from 3:45 to 6:15 p.m. or Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.); eBay (Nov. 3 and 10; 7 to 9 p.m.) and Word Intro (Nov. 14; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).

More sections, plus Photoshop Elements, Word Intermediate, Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, Excel Advanced, Access, PowerPoint, Outlook, Windows 10, Publisher, Excel Advanced and Access are available in November. Cost is $44 to $122, plus a $2 to $6 materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203- 431-2812.